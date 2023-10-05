Does Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Look Expensive At $10.35? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.35 trading at $0.01 or 0.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $470.51M. That most recent trading price of HCVI’s stock is at a discount of -2.42% from its 52-week high price of $10.60 and is indicating a premium of 6.28% from its 52-week low price of $9.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.10%, in the last five days HCVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $10.35 price level, adding 0.77% to its value on the day. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s shares saw a change of 4.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.38% in past 5-day. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1840.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.