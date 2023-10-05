Does Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Look Expensive At $10.35? Here’s How To Know.

In recent trading session, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.35 trading at $0.01 or 0.10% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $470.51M. That most recent trading price of HCVI’s stock is at a discount of -2.42% from its 52-week high price of $10.60 and is indicating a premium of 6.28% from its 52-week low price of $9.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 0.10%, in the last five days HCVI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $10.35 price level, adding 0.77% to its value on the day. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s shares saw a change of 4.86% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.38% in past 5-day. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) showed a performance of 0.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1840.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.
HCVI Dividends
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)’s Major holders
Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.19% institutions for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI that are currently holding shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. is the top institutional holder at HCVI for having 2.97 million shares of worth $30.47 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc., which was holding about 2.97 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30.47 million.
On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.18 million shares of worth $12.14 million or 3.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.46 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.34% of company’s stock.