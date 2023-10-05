Does Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) Look Expensive At $0.42? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at -$0.02 or -4.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $204.09M. That closing price of BETR’s stock is at a discount of -14878.57% from its 52-week high price of $62.91 and is indicating a discount of -2.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.23%, in the last five days BETR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 15.15% to its value on the day. Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s shares saw a change of -95.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.56% in past 5-day. Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) showed a performance of -48.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.86 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.