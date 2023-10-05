Does Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) Look Expensive At $0.42? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) saw 1.65 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.90. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.42 trading at -$0.02 or -4.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $204.09M. That closing price of BETR’s stock is at a discount of -14878.57% from its 52-week high price of $62.91 and is indicating a discount of -2.38% from its 52-week low price of $0.43. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.23%, in the last five days BETR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $0.42 price level, adding 15.15% to its value on the day. Better Home & Finance Holding Co.’s shares saw a change of -95.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.56% in past 5-day. Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR) showed a performance of -48.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.86 million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.
BETR Dividends
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.
Better Home & Finance Holding Co. (NASDAQ:BETR)’s Major holders
Meteora Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at BETR for having 23150.0 shares of worth $9741.0. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.
The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 11702.0 shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4924.0.