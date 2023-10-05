Do You Like Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) At $43.47?

In last trading session, Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) saw 20.74 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $43.47 trading at $0.02 or 0.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $179.32B. That closing price of CMCSA’s stock is at a discount of -9.18% from its 52-week high price of $47.46 and is indicating a premium of 34.69% from its 52-week low price of $28.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 17.66 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Comcast Corp (CMCSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 17 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.95 in the current quarter.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.05%, in the last five days CMCSA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/28/23 when the stock touched $43.47 price level, adding 3.91% to its value on the day. Comcast Corp’s shares saw a change of 24.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.53% in past 5-day. Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) showed a performance of -2.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 40.73 million shares which calculate 2.18 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $49.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $39.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $55.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.28% for stock’s current value.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Comcast Corp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 4.67% while that of industry is -2.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -0.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

15 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.72 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $30.37 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $29.65 billion and $30.55 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.20% while estimating it to be -0.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.38% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.38%.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 87.90 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 87.90% institutions for Comcast Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at CMCSA for having 390.36 million shares of worth $16.97 billion. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 9.48% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 314.16 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $13.66 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 129.71 million shares of worth $5.64 billion or 3.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 102.43 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.45 billion in the company or a holder of 2.49% of company’s stock.