Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) Is Currently -15.48% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In last trading session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) saw 10.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.55 trading at -$0.03 or -1.90% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.30B. That closing price of DNN’s stock is at a discount of -15.48% from its 52-week high price of $1.79 and is indicating a premium of 40.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 12.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.90%, in the last five days DNN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $1.55 price level, adding 13.41% to its value on the day. Denison Mines Corp’s shares saw a change of 34.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.19% in past 5-day. Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) showed a performance of 6.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 35.28 million shares which calculate 5.01 days to cover the short interests.