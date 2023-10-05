CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -23.38% Over A Month.

In last trading session, CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:CNEY) saw 2.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.12 trading at $0.01 or 2.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.86M. That closing price of CNEY’s stock is at a discount of -2133.33% from its 52-week high price of $2.68 and is indicating a premium of 8.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.86 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 894.04K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.