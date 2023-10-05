Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) Could Shrink By -65.03% Or More

In last trading session, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) saw 14.68 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.43 trading at -$0.02 or -3.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $272.78M. That closing price of GOEV’s stock is at a discount of -353.49% from its 52-week high price of $1.95 and is indicating a premium of 4.65% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 34.83 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Canoo Inc (GOEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.37%, in the last five days GOEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $0.43 price level, adding 13.46% to its value on the day. Canoo Inc’s shares saw a change of -65.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.19% in past 5-day. Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) showed a performance of -27.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 69.66 million shares which calculate 2.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.11 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2225.58% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.28% for stock’s current value.

Canoo Inc (GOEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Canoo Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -27.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 69.63% while that of industry is 17.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 72.10% in the current quarter and calculating 56.00% increase in the next quarter.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $610k for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1059.54% during past 5 years.

GOEV Dividends

Canoo Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.30% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 30.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 30.24% institutions for Canoo Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc is the top institutional holder at GOEV for having 19.42 million shares of worth $9.31 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 3.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Infini Capital Management Ltd, which was holding about 16.74 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.92 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 13.19 million shares of worth $6.32 million or 2.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.15 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $1.99 million in the company or a holder of 0.65% of company’s stock.