Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Are Down -10.38 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) saw 8.95 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $36.16 trading at -$0.92 or -2.48% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.67B. That closing price of CCJ’s stock is at a discount of -16.62% from its 52-week high price of $42.17 and is indicating a premium of 41.87% from its 52-week low price of $21.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.95 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.45 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.48%, in the last five days CCJ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/28/23 when the stock touched $36.16 price level, adding 14.25% to its value on the day. Cameco Corp.’s shares saw a change of 59.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.38% in past 5-day. Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ) showed a performance of -2.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.42 million shares which calculate 5.31 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Cameco Corp. (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cameco Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 42.36% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 152.00% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 350.00% in the current quarter and calculating 142.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 39.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $519.94 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $430.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $271.3 million and $387.92 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 91.60% while estimating it to be 10.90% for the next quarter.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 25 and October 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cameco Corp. (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.36% institutions for Cameco Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CCJ for having 22.55 million shares of worth $706.6 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 5.20% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 15.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $479.73 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 11.71 million shares of worth $433.28 million or 2.70% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.45 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $358.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.