Buy, Sell Or Hold Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) At $9.06?

In last trading session, Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw 16.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.06 trading at $0.28 or 3.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.68B. That closing price of RIOT’s stock is at a discount of -127.92% from its 52-week high price of $20.65 and is indicating a premium of 64.13% from its 52-week low price of $3.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.25%, in the last five days RIOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $9.06 price level, adding 17.26% to its value on the day. Riot Platforms Inc’s shares saw a change of 167.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.50% in past 5-day. Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) showed a performance of -17.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.68 million shares which calculate 1.68 days to cover the short interests.