Buy, Sell Or Hold Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) At $9.06?

In last trading session, Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) saw 16.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.27. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.06 trading at $0.28 or 3.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.68B. That closing price of RIOT’s stock is at a discount of -127.92% from its 52-week high price of $20.65 and is indicating a premium of 64.13% from its 52-week low price of $3.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.19 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 20.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.25%, in the last five days RIOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $9.06 price level, adding 17.26% to its value on the day. Riot Platforms Inc’s shares saw a change of 167.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.50% in past 5-day. Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) showed a performance of -17.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.68 million shares which calculate 1.68 days to cover the short interests.
Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Riot Platforms Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.18% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -125.53% while that of industry is 16.50. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -16.70% in the current quarter and calculating 71.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $85.81 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $98.97 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $57.04 million and $60.15 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 50.40% while estimating it to be 64.50% for the next quarter.
Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.06% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 73.32% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.
RIOT Dividends
Riot Platforms Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.