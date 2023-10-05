Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) Jumps 7.07%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) saw 1.55 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.18 trading at $0.21 or 7.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $206.86M. That closing price of BLNK’s stock is at a discount of -480.82% from its 52-week high price of $18.47 and is indicating a premium of 9.43% from its 52-week low price of $2.88. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 7.07%, in the last five days BLNK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 10/04/23 when the stock touched $3.18 price level, adding 0.31% to its value on the day. Blink Charging Co’s shares saw a change of -71.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.92% in past 5-day. Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) showed a performance of -19.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 17.66 million shares which calculate 8.51 days to cover the short interests.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Blink Charging Co is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -60.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.45% while that of industry is 4.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 7.80% in the current quarter and calculating 18.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 90.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $29.89 million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $33.07 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $15.38 million and $22.61 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 94.30% while estimating it to be 46.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 40.40% during past 5 years.

BLNK Dividends

Blink Charging Co is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.10 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.10% institutions for Blink Charging Co that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BLNK for having 3.9 million shares of worth $23.37 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 15.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, which was holding about 2.69 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.1 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.62 million shares of worth $9.73 million or 6.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.43 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.65 million in the company or a holder of 5.81% of company’s stock.