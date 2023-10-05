BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Reduces -15.97% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) saw 2.44 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.00 trading at -$0.27 or -6.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.33B. That most recent trading price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -43.75% from its 52-week high price of $5.75 and is indicating a premium of 20.75% from its 52-week low price of $3.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BlackBerry Ltd (BB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.55. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $BlackBerry Limited in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.32%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $4.00 price level, adding 18.37% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Ltd’s shares saw a change of 22.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.97% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of -27.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.26 million shares which calculate 1.85 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.69% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -175.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.5% for stock’s current value.

BlackBerry Ltd (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BlackBerry Ltd is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -11.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 133.33% while that of industry is 13.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Ltd is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between December 18 and December 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.26 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.26% institutions for BlackBerry Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is the top institutional holder at BB for having 46.72 million shares of worth $258.39 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 8.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fifthdelta Ltd, which was holding about 42.24 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $233.61 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 9.98 million shares of worth $55.16 million or 1.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.0 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $45.88 million in the company or a holder of 1.54% of company’s stock.