Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) Could Experience -25.89% Growth

In last trading session, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) saw 37.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.94. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.81 trading at $0.1 or 3.69% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.93B. That closing price of BBD’s stock is at a discount of -38.43% from its 52-week high price of $3.89 and is indicating a premium of 18.51% from its 52-week low price of $2.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 19.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.69%, in the last five days BBD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $2.81 price level, adding 2.43% to its value on the day. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of 4.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.95% in past 5-day. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD) showed a performance of -3.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.05 million shares which calculate 1.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -81.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.56% for stock’s current value.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 10.63% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.86% while that of industry is 7.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -33.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.93 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.5 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $5.63 billion and $8.62 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.30% while estimating it to be -24.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.37% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.74% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.60%.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.38%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.38% institutions for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd is the top institutional holder at BBD for having 84.65 million shares of worth $292.9 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 65.63 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $227.09 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund and Blackrock Emerging Markets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 28.83 million shares of worth $101.76 million or 0.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 21.7 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $76.6 million in the company or a holder of 0.41% of company’s stock.