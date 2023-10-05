Applied Therapeutics Inc Shares Rise 77.48% From The Lows – But Will They Continue?

In last trading session, Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.22 trading at -$0.21 or -8.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $140.44M. That closing price of APLT’s stock is at a discount of -30.63% from its 52-week high price of $2.90 and is indicating a premium of 77.48% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.98 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 704.60K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.44%, in the last five days APLT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 09/28/23 when the stock touched $2.22 price level, adding 21.0% to its value on the day. Applied Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 192.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -15.72% in past 5-day. Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT) showed a performance of 76.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.29 million shares which calculate 2.56 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -530.63% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -80.18% for stock’s current value.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 35.00% in the current quarter and calculating -62.50% decrease in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -55.15% during past 5 years.

APLT Dividends

Applied Therapeutics Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 07 and November 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 74.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 74.52% institutions for Applied Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at APLT for having 7.95 million shares of worth $10.17 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 12.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, which was holding about 5.66 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.24 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Biotechnology Discove and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.4 million shares of worth $6.05 million or 5.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.64 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $4.7 million in the company or a holder of 4.18% of company’s stock.