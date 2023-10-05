Analysts Say Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) Can Really Get To $30.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) saw 19.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $19.73 trading at -$0.26 or -1.30% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.78B. That closing price of KVUE’s stock is at a discount of -40.9% from its 52-week high price of $27.80 and is indicating a discount of -0.91% from its 52-week low price of $19.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 39.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Kenvue Inc (KVUE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.08. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.32 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.30%, in the last five days KVUE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $19.73 price level, adding 4.18% to its value on the day. Kenvue Inc’s shares saw a change of -26.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.42% in past 5-day. Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE) showed a performance of -12.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.44 million shares which calculate 0.27 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 28.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -52.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -31.78% for stock’s current value.

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.92 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.93 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -5.02% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.48%.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kenvue Inc (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 89.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.82 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 46.44%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.82% institutions for Kenvue Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the top institutional holder at KVUE for having 26.32 million shares of worth $519.25 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.37% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., which was holding about 18.64 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $367.8 million.

On the other hand, SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and iShares Core S&P 500 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 18.94 million shares of worth $373.61 million or 0.99% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.12 million shares on Aug 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $318.03 million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.