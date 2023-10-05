Analysts Predict Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) To Reach $4.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Microvision Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw 1.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.15 trading at $0.06 or 2.87% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $403.73M. That closing price of MVIS’s stock is at a discount of -281.4% from its 52-week high price of $8.20 and is indicating a premium of 15.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Microvision Inc. (MVIS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $Vanguard Industrials ETF in the current quarter.