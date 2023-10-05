Ambev S.A. ADR’s (NYSE:ABEV) Forecasted Growth Is -99.2% Or More

In recent trading session, Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) saw 3.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.51 trading at -$0.04 or -1.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.52B. That most recent trading price of ABEV’s stock is at a discount of -29.08% from its 52-week high price of $3.24 and is indicating a premium of 4.38% from its 52-week low price of $2.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.7 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.36 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.06. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.04 in the current quarter.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.57%, in the last five days ABEV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $2.51 price level, adding 3.83% to its value on the day. Ambev S.A. ADR’s shares saw a change of -7.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.95% in past 5-day. Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV) showed a performance of -9.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.67 million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.07% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -99.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.59% for stock’s current value.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ambev S.A. ADR is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -10.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.56% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.13 billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.62 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $3.92 billion and $4.31 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.30% while estimating it to be 7.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.85% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A. ADR is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in November and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.09% institutions for Ambev S.A. ADR that are currently holding shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ABEV for having 311.64 million shares of worth $991.02 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 1.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 116.53 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $370.56 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Global Fund and First Eagle Overseas Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 149.62 million shares of worth $466.81 million or 0.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 74.79 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $233.34 million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.