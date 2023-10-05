Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Surges 32.53% In A Week – But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw 0.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.56 trading at $0.18 or 2.82% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $269.94M. That most recent trading price of ALXO’s stock is at a discount of -107.93% from its 52-week high price of $13.64 and is indicating a premium of 39.94% from its 52-week low price of $3.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 875.83K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.33. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.87 in the current quarter.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.82%, in the last five days ALXO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $6.56 price level, adding 21.15% to its value on the day. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -41.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.53% in past 5-day. Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO) showed a performance of 35.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.03 million shares which calculate 15.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 60.93% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $27.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -311.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -21.95% for stock’s current value.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (ALXO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alx Oncology Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 49.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -29.51% while that of industry is 12.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -58.82% during past 5 years.

ALXO Dividends

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 06 and November 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alx Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 99.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99.09% institutions for Alx Oncology Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. venBio Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at ALXO for having 9.7 million shares of worth $72.85 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 23.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.13 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.90% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $46.04 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.35 million shares of worth $8.25 million or 3.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.14 million shares on Jul 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $6.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.76% of company’s stock.