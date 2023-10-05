AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) Falls -5.91%, But An Additional Plunge May Follow.

In recent trading session, AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.01 or -5.91% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $7.51M. That most recent trading price of AGIL’s stock is at a discount of -3328.57% from its 52-week high price of $4.80 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.76 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AgileThought Inc (AGIL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.11 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.91%, in the last five days AGIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 28.75% to its value on the day. AgileThought Inc’s shares saw a change of -96.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.84% in past 5-day. AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL) showed a performance of -5.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.71 million shares which calculate 0.18 days to cover the short interests.

AgileThought Inc (AGIL) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 66.70% in the current quarter and calculating -200.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.93 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $43.2 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $43.4 million and $43.06 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.70% while estimating it to be 0.30% for the next quarter.

AGIL Dividends

AgileThought Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AgileThought Inc (NASDAQ:AGIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.09% institutions for AgileThought Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Credit Suisse Ag/ is the top institutional holder at AGIL for having 9.6 million shares of worth $7.2 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 18.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C., which was holding about 1.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.21 million.

On the other hand, Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.47 million shares of worth $0.36 million or 0.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.31 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.24 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.