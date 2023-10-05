After A -67.86% Fall This Year Is Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) saw 1.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.95 trading at -$0.02 or -0.50% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.64B. That most recent trading price of DISH’s stock is at a discount of -253.33% from its 52-week high price of $17.49 and is indicating a premium of 0.4% from its 52-week low price of $4.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dish Network Corp (DISH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.47. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.09 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.50%, in the last five days DISH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 09/29/23 when the stock touched $4.95 price level, adding 18.05% to its value on the day. Dish Network Corp’s shares saw a change of -64.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.24% in past 5-day. Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) showed a performance of -20.29% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 57.5 million shares which calculate 6.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.84 to the stock, which implies a rise of 58.19% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $32.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -546.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.01% for stock’s current value.

Dish Network Corp (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Dish Network Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.97% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -67.87% while that of industry is -2.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -86.20% in the current quarter and calculating -93.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -6.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.82 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.82 billion in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $4.15 billion and $4.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -8.00% while estimating it to be -5.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -2.27% during past 5 years.

DISH Dividends

Dish Network Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between October 31 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders