After A 1.37% Gain In Share Price, Is Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 7.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $73.47 trading at $0.99 or 1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.43B. That closing price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -55.75% from its 52-week high price of $114.43 and is indicating a premium of 57.06% from its 52-week low price of $31.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
For Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.86. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.
Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.37%, in the last five days COIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 10/02/23 when the stock touched $73.47 price level, adding 8.11% to its value on the day. Coinbase Global Inc’s shares saw a change of 107.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.73% in past 5-day. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) showed a performance of -5.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.67 million shares which calculate 2.75 days to cover the short interests.
Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $87.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.16% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 63.25% for stock’s current value.
Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Coinbase Global Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 84.78% while that of industry is 6.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $170k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $140k in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $333.29k and $137.39k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -49.00% while estimating it to be 1.90% for the next quarter.
COIN Dividends
Coinbase Global Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 01 and November 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.