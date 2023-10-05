After A 1.37% Gain In Share Price, Is Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) saw 7.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $73.47 trading at $0.99 or 1.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.43B. That closing price of COIN’s stock is at a discount of -55.75% from its 52-week high price of $114.43 and is indicating a premium of 57.06% from its 52-week low price of $31.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.55 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 10.80 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.86. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 6 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.