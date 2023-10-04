ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 12.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.36M, closed the recent trade at $0.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -8.09% during that session. The ZVSA stock price is -17757.14% off its 52-week high price of $25.00 and 21.43% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Sporting -8.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the ZVSA stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 21.35%. Year-to-date, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -90.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA) have changed 9.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1685.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1685.71% from the levels at last check today.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.32% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

ZVSA Dividends

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.97% with a share float percentage of 61.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $29552.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cowen and Company, LLC, with the holding of over 50000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12275.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 17194.0 shares of worth $4221.0 while later fund manager owns 4076.0 shares of worth $1491.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.