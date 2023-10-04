Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Is Down -6.64%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 3.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.92B, closed the last trade at $42.61 per share which meant it lost -$3.03 on the day or -6.64% during that session. The Z stock price is -34.22% off its 52-week high price of $57.19 and 38.65% above the 52-week low of $26.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) trade information

Sporting -6.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the Z stock price touched $42.61 or saw a rise of 11.08%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group Inc shares have moved 32.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) have changed -18.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.16.