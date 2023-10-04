Zillow Group Inc. (Z) Is Down -6.64%, As Bears Mark A Loss

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 3.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.92B, closed the last trade at $42.61 per share which meant it lost -$3.03 on the day or -6.64% during that session. The Z stock price is -34.22% off its 52-week high price of $57.19 and 38.65% above the 52-week low of $26.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.53 million shares.
Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) trade information
Sporting -6.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the Z stock price touched $42.61 or saw a rise of 11.08%. Year-to-date, Zillow Group Inc shares have moved 32.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) have changed -18.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.16.
Zillow Group Inc (Z) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -4.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -69.00%.
21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $480.12 million for the current quarter. 21 have an estimated revenue figure of $460.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $458.11 million and $435 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4.80% for the current quarter and 5.90% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.81% over the past 5 years.
Z Dividends
Zillow Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)’s Major holders
Insiders own 9.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.38% with a share float percentage of 106.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc having a total of 588 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.39 million shares worth more than $1.83 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 21.42% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 22.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.15 billion and represent 13.41% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.03% shares in the company for having 6.85 million shares of worth $298.15 million while later fund manager owns 4.91 million shares of worth $246.61 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.