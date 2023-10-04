WW International Inc (WW) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) has a beta value of 1.78 and has seen 0.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $826.42M, closed the recent trade at $10.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The WW stock price is -18.24% off its 52-week high price of $12.38 and 68.67% above the 52-week low of $3.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.51 million shares.

WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Sporting -1.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the WW stock price touched $10.47 or saw a rise of 9.43%. Year-to-date, WW International Inc shares have moved 171.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) have changed 7.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.25.