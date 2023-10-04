Will TD Holdings Inc (GLG) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) has a beta value of 0.37 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.46M, closed the recent trade at $0.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.95% during that session. The GLG stock price is -915.38% off its 52-week high price of $1.32 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.92 million shares.

TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

Sporting -6.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the GLG stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 14.7%. Year-to-date, TD Holdings Inc shares have moved -89.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GLG) have changed -36.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.