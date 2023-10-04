Will Dollar General Corp. (DG) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 4.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.17B, closed the last trade at $105.59 per share which meant it gained $1.81 on the day or 1.74% during that session. The DG stock price is -147.74% off its 52-week high price of $261.59 and 2.95% above the 52-week low of $102.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 million shares.

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) trade information

Sporting 1.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the DG stock price touched $105.59 or saw a rise of 1.79%. Year-to-date, Dollar General Corp. shares have moved -57.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have changed -18.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.97.