Why Should You Consider Adding Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (FRLN) To Your Portfolio?

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:FRLN) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 8.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.10M, closed the recent trade at $3.92 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 4.31% during that session. The FRLN stock price is -206.12% off its 52-week high price of $12.00 and 46.17% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23790.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 363.46K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (FRLN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:FRLN) trade information

Sporting 4.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the FRLN stock price touched $3.92 or saw a rise of 26.04%. Year-to-date, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR shares have moved -44.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:FRLN) have changed 24.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -282.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.04% from the levels at last check today.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (FRLN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.56%, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $617k for the current quarter.

FRLN Dividends

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR (NASDAQ:FRLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.93% with a share float percentage of 65.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc ADR having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Syncona Portfolio Ltd with over 1.47 million shares worth more than $6.36 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Syncona Portfolio Ltd held 60.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TFG Asset Management GP Ltd, with the holding of over 0.27 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 million and represent 10.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harbor Disruptive Innovation Fund and Harbor ETF Tr-Harbor Disruptive Innovation ETF. As of Jul 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 7742.0 shares of worth $33599.0 while later fund manager owns 3000.0 shares of worth $13019.0 as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.12% of company’s outstanding stock.