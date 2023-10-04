Why Should You Consider Adding BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) To Your Portfolio?

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $821.04M, closed the last trade at $4.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -2.90% during that session. The BBAR stock price is -55.47% off its 52-week high price of $6.25 and 39.3% above the 52-week low of $2.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 624.58K shares.

Sporting -2.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the BBAR stock price touched $4.02 or saw a rise of 11.45%. Year-to-date, BBVA Argentina ADR shares have moved 8.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR) have changed -25.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.10% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $205.53 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $222.99 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.07 billion and $422.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -80.80% for the current quarter and -47.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.92% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -60.15% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.93%.

BBAR Dividends

BBVA Argentina ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 5.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE:BBAR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.00% with a share float percentage of 2.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BBVA Argentina ADR having a total of 51 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 1.1 million shares worth more than $6.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 0.95 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.84 million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $1.98 million while later fund manager owns 0.27 million shares of worth $1.53 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.