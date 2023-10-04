Why Should We Buy Ebix Inc. (EBIX) Stock?

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has a beta value of 2.58 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $189.42M, closed the recent trade at $6.13 per share which meant it lost -$2.11 on the day or -25.61% during that session. The EBIX stock price is -436.22% off its 52-week high price of $32.87 and -31.32% below the 52-week low of $8.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 871.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ebix Inc. (EBIX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) trade information

Sporting -25.61% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the EBIX stock price touched $6.13 or saw a rise of 42.76%. Year-to-date, Ebix Inc. shares have moved -69.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -41.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) have changed -60.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $24.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -299.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -226.26% from the levels at last check today.

Ebix Inc. (EBIX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -50.36% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $124.28 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $129.33 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $206.97 million and $255.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -40.00% for the current quarter and -49.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.89% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -56.59% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

EBIX Dividends

Ebix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.30 at a share yield of 4.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.27% with a share float percentage of 84.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ebix Inc. having a total of 225 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.99 million shares worth more than $100.54 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 12.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 3.22 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81.25 million and represent 10.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.37% shares in the company for having 1.66 million shares of worth $27.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.77 million shares of worth $19.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.