Why Invest In Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Stock?

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the last trade at $18.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -4.17% during that session. The TWST stock price is -120.47% off its 52-week high price of $40.50 and 37.62% above the 52-week low of $11.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.91. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Twist Bioscience Corporation.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Sporting -4.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the TWST stock price touched $18.37 or saw a rise of 13.92%. Year-to-date, Twist Bioscience Corp shares have moved -22.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) have changed -22.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -79.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.43% from current levels.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twist Bioscience Corp shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 30.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.12%, compared to 12.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.28% over the past 5 years.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between November 16 and November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 108.82% with a share float percentage of 110.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twist Bioscience Corp having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 6.96 million shares worth more than $142.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $141.28 million and represent 12.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.39% shares in the company for having 3.67 million shares of worth $80.66 million while later fund manager owns 3.49 million shares of worth $76.77 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 6.08% of company’s outstanding stock.