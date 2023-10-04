Why Invest In Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) Stock?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.19M, closed the recent trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.65% during that session. The SEEL stock price is -773.68% off its 52-week high price of $1.66 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.91 million shares.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Sporting -3.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SEEL stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 7.23%. Year-to-date, Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -72.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) have changed -81.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.91.