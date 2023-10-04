Why Invest In Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) Stock?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) has a beta value of 2.24 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.19M, closed the recent trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.65% during that session. The SEEL stock price is -773.68% off its 52-week high price of $1.66 and 21.05% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.91 million shares.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information
Sporting -3.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the SEEL stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 7.23%. Year-to-date, Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -72.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL) have changed -81.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.91.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -74.68% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.10% for the industry.
3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $100k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 53.03% over the past 5 years.
SEEL Dividends
Seelos Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.36% with a share float percentage of 20.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seelos Therapeutics Inc having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gendell, Jeffrey L. with over 5.17 million shares worth more than $0.98 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Gendell, Jeffrey L. held 4.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.95 million and represent 3.91% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 3.36 million shares of worth $0.64 million while later fund manager owns 1.46 million shares of worth $0.28 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.