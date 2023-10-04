Why Do You Need To Add OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) To Your Portfolio?

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) has a beta value of -0.03 and has seen 0.67 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $59.46M, closed the recent trade at $2.33 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 1.75% during that session. The OKYO stock price is -200.43% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 60.52% above the 52-week low of $0.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 270.53K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) trade information

Sporting 1.75% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the OKYO stock price touched $2.33 or saw a rise of 7.91%. Year-to-date, OKYO Pharma Limited shares have moved 21.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) have changed 17.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.07, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3228.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.07 while the price target rests at a high of $0.07. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 97.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 97.0% from the levels at last check today.

OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 62.94% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.58% over the past 5 years.

OKYO Dividends

OKYO Pharma Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between December 28 and January 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.08% with a share float percentage of 0.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OKYO Pharma Limited having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atlantic Private Wealth, LLC with over 24615.0 shares worth more than $28196.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Atlantic Private Wealth, LLC held 0.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HSBC Holdings Plc, with the holding of over 11933.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13669.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.