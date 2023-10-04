Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (FFIE)?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 2.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.04M, closed the recent trade at $1.24 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.09% during that session. The FFIE stock price is -8416.13% off its 52-week high price of $105.60 and 18.55% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) trade information

Sporting 4.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the FFIE stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 18.42%. Year-to-date, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc shares have moved -94.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) have changed -80.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.