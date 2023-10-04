Why Buy Stock In Danaher Corp. (DHR)?

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) has a beta value of 0.80 and has seen 4.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.26B, closed the last trade at $215.70 per share which meant it gained $1.96 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The DHR stock price is -31.49% off its 52-week high price of $283.63 and 3.12% above the 52-week low of $208.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the DHR stock price touched $215.70 or saw a rise of 13.71%. Year-to-date, Danaher Corp. shares have moved -18.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) have changed -18.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.78.