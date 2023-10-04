Why Acquire Shares Of KKR & Co. Inc (KKR)?

KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE:KKR) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 4.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50.60B, closed the last trade at $59.00 per share which meant it lost -$1.99 on the day or -3.26% during that session. The KKR stock price is -9.78% off its 52-week high price of $64.77 and 29.2% above the 52-week low of $41.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KKR & Co. Inc (KKR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.18. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $FS KKR Capital Corp..