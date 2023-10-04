When Will Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Be Worth Investing In?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $480.49M, closed the last trade at $2.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -10.92% during that session. The TSHA stock price is -51.36% off its 52-week high price of $3.89 and 80.54% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.94 million shares.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Sporting -10.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the TSHA stock price touched $2.57 or saw a rise of 20.92%. Year-to-date, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares have moved 13.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) have changed -29.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.