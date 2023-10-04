When Will Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA) Be Worth Investing In?

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $480.49M, closed the last trade at $2.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -10.92% during that session. The TSHA stock price is -51.36% off its 52-week high price of $3.89 and 80.54% above the 52-week low of $0.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.94 million shares.
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information
Sporting -10.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the TSHA stock price touched $2.57 or saw a rise of 20.92%. Year-to-date, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares have moved 13.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) have changed -29.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 233.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.22%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 73.40% and 85.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 260.90%.
8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.32 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.
TSHA Dividends
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 39.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.69% with a share float percentage of 47.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taysha Gene Therapies Inc having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 1.59 million shares worth more than $1.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 0.85% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited, with the holding of over 1.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.99 million and represent 0.80% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 1.16 million shares of worth $0.77 million while later fund manager owns 0.81 million shares of worth $0.55 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.