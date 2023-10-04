When Will Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) Be Worth Investing In?

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 3.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.88B, closed the last trade at $44.25 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 1.05% during that session. The AEM stock price is -38.19% off its 52-week high price of $61.15 and 11.32% above the 52-week low of $39.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.28. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Sporting 1.05% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the AEM stock price touched $44.25 or saw a rise of 5.45%. Year-to-date, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares have moved -14.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) have changed -8.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.97.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.48%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.60% and 17.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.71 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.72 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.45 billion and $1.38 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.10% for the current quarter and 23.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.93% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -8.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.70%.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on October 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 3.62%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.28% with a share float percentage of 67.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd having a total of 981 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 21.46 million shares worth more than $1.07 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 18.9 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $944.55 million and represent 3.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.70% shares in the company for having 18.35 million shares of worth $890.38 million while later fund manager owns 6.49 million shares of worth $368.24 million as of Apr 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.31% of company’s outstanding stock.