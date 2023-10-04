When Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) Will Be A Good Investment?

Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ:WOOF) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 5.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the last trade at $3.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -5.53% during that session. The WOOF stock price is -234.31% off its 52-week high price of $12.57 and 1.06% above the 52-week low of $3.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.27. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.