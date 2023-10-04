When Is Opgen Inc (OPGN) Going To Be Good Investment?

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) has a beta value of -0.68 and has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.34M, closed the recent trade at $0.38 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.15% during that session. The OPGN stock price is -2281.58% off its 52-week high price of $9.05 and 55.26% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.01 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Opgen Inc (OPGN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.43.

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) trade information

Sporting 2.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the OPGN stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 34.47%. Year-to-date, Opgen Inc shares have moved -86.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 81.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) have changed 79.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Opgen Inc (OPGN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Opgen Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 80.31%, compared to 6.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.50% and 95.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 58.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $900k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $449k and $722k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100.40% for the current quarter and 38.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 67.03% over the past 5 years.

OPGN Dividends

Opgen Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Opgen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.22% with a share float percentage of 3.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Opgen Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.63 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 7.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 36701.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13836.0 and represent 0.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.41% shares in the company for having 36701.0 shares of worth $13836.0 while later fund manager owns 9677.0 shares of worth $3648.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.