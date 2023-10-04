When Is ACM Research Inc (ACMR) Going To Be Good Investment?

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.03B, closed the last trade at $17.15 per share which meant it lost -$1.47 on the day or -7.89% during that session. The ACMR stock price is -16.56% off its 52-week high price of $19.99 and 68.16% above the 52-week low of $5.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 856.79K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ACM Research Inc (ACMR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.25. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.35.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Sporting -7.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the ACMR stock price touched $17.15 or saw a rise of 8.48%. Year-to-date, ACM Research Inc shares have moved 122.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have changed -6.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.93.

ACM Research Inc (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ACM Research Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.40%, compared to 57.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -22.20% and 47.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $173.11 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $167.71 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $133.71 million and $108.54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.50% for the current quarter and 54.50% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 54.07% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 42.74%.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.09 at a share yield of 0.52%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.34% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.94% with a share float percentage of 72.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ACM Research Inc having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 3.68 million shares worth more than $48.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 6.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.43 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.86 million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 1.33 million shares of worth $17.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.1 million shares of worth $19.39 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.