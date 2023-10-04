When Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) Will Be A Good Investment?

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 25.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.84M, closed the recent trade at $0.14 per share which meant it -3.29% during that session. The AVTX stock price is -4900.0% off its 52-week high price of $7.00 and 42.86% above the 52-week low of $0.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 177.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 53.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.1.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) trade information

Sporting -3.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the AVTX stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 14.22%. Year-to-date, Avalo Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -97.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) have changed 38.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $0.75 while the price target rests at a high of $0.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -435.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -435.71% from the levels at last check today.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (AVTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avalo Therapeutics Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -92.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.00%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -423.50% and -21.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -80.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.08 million and $896k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -7.40% for the current quarter and 11.60% for the next.

AVTX Dividends

Avalo Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.76% with a share float percentage of 36.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Avalo Therapeutics Inc having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VR Adviser, LLC with over 1.25 million shares worth more than $0.44 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, VR Adviser, LLC held 6.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.2 million and represent 2.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $42560.0 while later fund manager owns 75094.0 shares of worth $7509.0 as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.37% of company’s outstanding stock.