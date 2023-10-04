Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.92M, closed the last trade at $2.98 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 14.62% during that session. The WHLR stock price is -567.79% off its 52-week high price of $19.90 and 12.75% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 467.56K shares.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information

Sporting 14.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the WHLR stock price touched $2.98 or saw a rise of 22.19%. Year-to-date, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc shares have moved -78.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) have changed -29.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.