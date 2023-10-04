Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) has a beta value of 2.52 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.92M, closed the last trade at $2.98 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 14.62% during that session. The WHLR stock price is -567.79% off its 52-week high price of $19.90 and 12.75% above the 52-week low of $2.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 467.56K shares.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) trade information
Sporting 14.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the WHLR stock price touched $2.98 or saw a rise of 22.19%. Year-to-date, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc shares have moved -78.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) have changed -29.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1577.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1577.85% from current levels.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (WHLR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -76.54% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.14% over the past 5 years.
WHLR Dividends
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR)’s Major holders
The top two institutional holders are Stilwell Value LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Stilwell Value LLC held 12.04% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Krilogy Financial, LLC, with the holding of over 63500.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.39 million and represent 6.47% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.31% shares in the company for having 12815.0 shares of worth $78940.0 while later fund manager owns 11652.0 shares of worth $71776.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.