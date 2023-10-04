What Is So Great About Flex Ltd (FLEX)?

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 3.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.78B, closed the last trade at $26.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -1.20% during that session. The FLEX stock price is -9.59% off its 52-week high price of $28.90 and 38.91% above the 52-week low of $16.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Sporting -1.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the FLEX stock price touched $26.37 or saw a rise of 2.98%. Year-to-date, Flex Ltd shares have moved 22.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) have changed -4.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.