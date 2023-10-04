What Is So Great About Flex Ltd (FLEX)?

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 3.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.78B, closed the last trade at $26.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.32 on the day or -1.20% during that session. The FLEX stock price is -9.59% off its 52-week high price of $28.90 and 38.91% above the 52-week low of $16.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.
Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information
Sporting -1.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the FLEX stock price touched $26.37 or saw a rise of 2.98%. Year-to-date, Flex Ltd shares have moved 22.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) have changed -4.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Flex Ltd (FLEX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Flex Ltd shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.66%, compared to 9.00% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.61% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 3.72% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.
FLEX Dividends
Flex Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.30% with a share float percentage of 100.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flex Ltd having a total of 602 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Primecap Management Company with over 47.14 million shares worth more than $1.3 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Primecap Management Company held 10.63% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 44.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.23 billion and represent 10.01% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.89% shares in the company for having 17.23 million shares of worth $476.34 million while later fund manager owns 15.01 million shares of worth $414.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.38% of company’s outstanding stock.