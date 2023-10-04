Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Zoom Video Communications Inc

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) has a beta value of -0.19 and has seen 3.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.24B, closed the last trade at $68.04 per share which meant it lost -$2.07 on the day or -2.95% during that session. The ZM stock price is -31.79% off its 52-week high price of $89.67 and 11.16% above the 52-week low of $60.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.59. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 24 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.08.