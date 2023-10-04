Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Eos Energy Enterprises Inc

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) has a beta value of 2.74 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $278.03M, closed the recent trade at $2.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -6.11% during that session. The EOSE stock price is -172.12% off its 52-week high price of $5.66 and 54.33% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.67. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

Sporting -6.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the EOSE stock price touched $2.08 or saw a rise of 10.34%. Year-to-date, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares have moved 40.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE) have changed -38.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -717.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -140.38% from the levels at last check today.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eos Energy Enterprises Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.49%, compared to -3.10% for the industry.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 06 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.33% with a share float percentage of 43.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eos Energy Enterprises Inc having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Legal & General Group PLC with over 8.22 million shares worth more than $35.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Legal & General Group PLC held 6.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.13 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.3 million and represent 6.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 4.01 million shares of worth $17.42 million while later fund manager owns 2.71 million shares of worth $8.81 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.