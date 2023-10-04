Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Histogen Inc (HSTO) Lower

Histogen Inc (NASDAQ:HSTO) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.87M, closed the recent trade at $0.67 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 32.22% during that session. The HSTO stock price is -144.78% off its 52-week high price of $1.64 and 46.27% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 211.83K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Histogen Inc (HSTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Histogen Inc (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Sporting 32.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the HSTO stock price touched $0.67 or saw a fall of -4.69%. Year-to-date, Histogen Inc shares have moved -18.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Histogen Inc (NASDAQ:HSTO) have changed 0.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 67030.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.5% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -198.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -198.51% from the levels at last check today.

Histogen Inc (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.92% over the past 6 months, compared to 19.30% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.96% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 29.77% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.00%.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Histogen Inc (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.34% with a share float percentage of 9.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Histogen Inc having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 60166.0 shares worth more than $39408.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 1.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 34910.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22866.0 and represent 0.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 60166.0 shares of worth $39408.0 while later fund manager owns 6898.0 shares of worth $4518.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.