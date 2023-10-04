Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) Upper

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) has a beta value of -0.74 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.81M, closed the recent trade at $0.72 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.60% during that session. The NRSN stock price is -304.17% off its 52-week high price of $2.91 and 4.17% above the 52-week low of $0.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 51.12K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.