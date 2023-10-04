Wall Street Was Disappointed By Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND)’s 11.80% Stock Price Incline

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) has a beta value of -2.02 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 11.80% during that session. The CMND stock price is -4900.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.00 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 411.93K shares.
Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information
Sporting 11.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the CMND stock price touched $0.18 . Year-to-date, Clearmind Medicine Inc shares have moved -94.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) have changed -55.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -82.53% over the past 6 months.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -231.69% over the past 5 years.
CMND Dividends
Clearmind Medicine Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.14% with a share float percentage of 3.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clearmind Medicine Inc having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $58547.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, AdvisorShares Investments, LLC held 4.95% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 51523.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24473.0 and represent 2.07% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.95% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $48218.0 while later fund manager owns 63904.0 shares of worth $24999.0 as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.57% of company’s outstanding stock.