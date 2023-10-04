Wall Street Was Disappointed By Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND)’s 11.80% Stock Price Incline

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) has a beta value of -2.02 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 11.80% during that session. The CMND stock price is -4900.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.00 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 411.93K shares.

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) trade information

Sporting 11.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the CMND stock price touched $0.18 . Year-to-date, Clearmind Medicine Inc shares have moved -94.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:CMND) have changed -55.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.