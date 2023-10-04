Wall Street Was Disappointed By Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ: BNOX)’s -2.17% Stock Price Decline

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) has a beta value of 0.06 and has seen 1.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.13M, closed the recent trade at $4.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.17% during that session. The BNOX stock price is -168.47% off its 52-week high price of $10.90 and 77.09% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 million shares.

Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) trade information

Sporting -2.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the BNOX stock price touched $4.06 or saw a rise of 36.66%. Year-to-date, Bionomics Ltd. ADR shares have moved -12.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 312.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bionomics Ltd. ADR (NASDAQ:BNOX) have changed 120.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.45.