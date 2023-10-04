Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (VEDU) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 7.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.33M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 10.94% during that session. The VEDU stock price is -631.25% off its 52-week high price of $1.17 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 739.86K shares.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information
Sporting 10.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the VEDU stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 25.93%. Year-to-date, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc shares have moved -59.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) have changed -35.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (VEDU) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -83.96% over the past 6 months.
VEDU Dividends
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders
Insiders own 76.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.09% with a share float percentage of 0.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 22075.0 shares worth more than $9494.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 22112.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9510.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.