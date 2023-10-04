Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (VEDU) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 7.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.33M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 10.94% during that session. The VEDU stock price is -631.25% off its 52-week high price of $1.17 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 739.86K shares.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

Sporting 10.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the VEDU stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 25.93%. Year-to-date, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc shares have moved -59.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ:VEDU) have changed -35.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.