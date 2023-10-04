Trinseo PLC (TSE) Slumps -21.81%, A Loss For Bears

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $228.38M, closed the recent trade at $6.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.81 on the day or -21.81% during that session. The TSE stock price is -370.42% off its 52-week high price of $30.53 and -14.48% below the 52-week low of $7.43. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 856.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Trinseo PLC (TSE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.33. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) trade information

Sporting -21.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the TSE stock price touched $6.49 or saw a rise of 22.83%. Year-to-date, Trinseo PLC shares have moved -71.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) have changed -24.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -254.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.67% from the levels at last check today.

Trinseo PLC (TSE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Trinseo PLC shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -827.08%, compared to -7.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.30% and 51.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $973 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $989.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.18 billion and $975.2 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.40% for the current quarter and 1.50% for the next.

TSE Dividends

Trinseo PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in November this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.49 at a share yield of 7.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.23% with a share float percentage of 97.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trinseo PLC having a total of 246 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are M&G Investment Management Ltd with over 7.63 million shares worth more than $50.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, M&G Investment Management Ltd held 21.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.79 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.98 million and represent 16.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.11% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $16.43 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $8.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.71% of company’s outstanding stock.