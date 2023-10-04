TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 2.34% Rise

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) has a beta value of 1.94 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $102.59M, closed the last trade at $2.41 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.34% during that session. The TPIC stock price is -514.11% off its 52-week high price of $14.80 and 2.49% above the 52-week low of $2.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Sporting 2.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 10/03/23 when the TPIC stock price touched $2.41 or saw a rise of 13.0%. Year-to-date, TPI Composites Inc shares have moved -76.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) have changed -52.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.97 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.29.